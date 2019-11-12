Assoc Alcohol Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 119.48 crore, up 58.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.48 crore in September 2019 up 58.76% from Rs. 75.25 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.06 crore in September 2019 up 123.54% from Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.66 crore in September 2019 up 23.84% from Rs. 11.03 crore in September 2018.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has increased to Rs. 6.12 in September 2019 from Rs. 2.74 in September 2018.

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 200.80 on November 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -6.67% returns over the last 6 months and -22.20% over the last 12 months.