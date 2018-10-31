Assoc Alcohol Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 75.25 crore, up 16.77% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 75.25 crore in September 2018 up 16.77% from Rs. 64.44 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.95 crore in September 2018 up 36.84% from Rs. 3.62 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.03 crore in September 2018 up 9.32% from Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2017.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has increased to Rs. 2.74 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.00 in September 2017.

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 264.80 on October 30, 2018 (BSE) and has given -32.35% returns over the last 6 months and 37.34% over the last 12 months.