    Assoc Alcohol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.79 crore, up 24.84% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Alcohol and Breweries are:Net Sales at Rs 184.79 crore in March 2023 up 24.84% from Rs. 148.02 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in March 2023 down 35.31% from Rs. 15.15 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2023 down 30.87% from Rs. 24.07 crore in March 2022.
    Assoc Alcohol EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.38 in March 2022.Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 376.00 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.21% over the last 12 months.
    Associated Alcohol and Breweries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations184.79185.09148.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations184.79185.09148.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials96.83101.3973.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.390.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.31-6.96-2.11
    Power & Fuel19.8222.5718.20
    Employees Cost9.259.088.12
    Depreciation3.233.753.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.8841.9930.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.4712.8715.58
    Other Income1.932.044.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.4114.9120.32
    Interest0.540.370.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.8714.5419.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.8714.5419.95
    Tax3.073.744.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.8010.8115.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.8010.8115.15
    Equity Share Capital18.0818.0818.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.425.988.38
    Diluted EPS5.425.988.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.425.988.38
    Diluted EPS5.425.988.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm