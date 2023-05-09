Assoc Alcohol Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 184.79 crore, up 24.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Alcohol and Breweries are:Net Sales at Rs 184.79 crore in March 2023 up 24.84% from Rs. 148.02 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.80 crore in March 2023 down 35.31% from Rs. 15.15 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.64 crore in March 2023 down 30.87% from Rs. 24.07 crore in March 2022.
Assoc Alcohol EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.38 in March 2022.
|Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 376.00 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.43% returns over the last 6 months and -18.21% over the last 12 months.
|Associated Alcohol and Breweries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|184.79
|185.09
|148.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|184.79
|185.09
|148.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|96.83
|101.39
|73.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.39
|0.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.31
|-6.96
|-2.11
|Power & Fuel
|19.82
|22.57
|18.20
|Employees Cost
|9.25
|9.08
|8.12
|Depreciation
|3.23
|3.75
|3.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|36.88
|41.99
|30.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.47
|12.87
|15.58
|Other Income
|1.93
|2.04
|4.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.41
|14.91
|20.32
|Interest
|0.54
|0.37
|0.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.87
|14.54
|19.95
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.87
|14.54
|19.95
|Tax
|3.07
|3.74
|4.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.80
|10.81
|15.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.80
|10.81
|15.15
|Equity Share Capital
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.42
|5.98
|8.38
|Diluted EPS
|5.42
|5.98
|8.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.42
|5.98
|8.38
|Diluted EPS
|5.42
|5.98
|8.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited