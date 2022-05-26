 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Assoc Alcohol Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.02 crore, up 15.4% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Alcohol and Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.02 crore in March 2022 up 15.4% from Rs. 128.27 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.15 crore in March 2022 up 0.49% from Rs. 15.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.07 crore in March 2022 down 5.27% from Rs. 25.41 crore in March 2021.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has increased to Rs. 8.38 in March 2022 from Rs. 8.34 in March 2021.

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 432.50 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.96% returns over the last 6 months and -4.01% over the last 12 months.

Associated Alcohol and Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.02 164.52 128.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.02 164.52 128.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.73 74.36 55.09
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.25 0.27 0.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.11 6.09 -0.08
Power & Fuel 18.20 18.15 --
Employees Cost 8.12 8.35 6.82
Depreciation 3.75 3.52 3.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.51 30.45 42.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.58 23.33 20.12
Other Income 4.74 5.22 1.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.32 28.55 21.50
Interest 0.37 0.17 0.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 19.95 28.39 20.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 19.95 28.39 20.87
Tax 4.80 7.15 5.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.15 21.24 15.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.15 21.24 15.08
Equity Share Capital 18.08 18.08 18.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.38 11.75 8.34
Diluted EPS 8.38 11.75 8.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.38 11.75 8.34
Diluted EPS 8.38 11.75 8.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 01:44 pm
