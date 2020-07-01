Assoc Alcohol Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 135.79 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.79 crore in March 2020 up 16.93% from Rs. 116.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2020 up 87.91% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.16 crore in March 2020 up 33.63% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2019.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2019.

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 254.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE)