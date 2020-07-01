App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Assoc Alcohol Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 135.79 crore, up 16.93% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Alcohol and Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 135.79 crore in March 2020 up 16.93% from Rs. 116.13 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.74 crore in March 2020 up 87.91% from Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.16 crore in March 2020 up 33.63% from Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2019.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has increased to Rs. 5.94 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2019.

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 254.60 on June 30, 2020 (NSE)

Associated Alcohol and Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations135.79145.44116.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations135.79145.44116.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials65.6873.4774.34
Purchase of Traded Goods0.220.330.41
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.43-5.49-10.02
Power & Fuel----13.12
Employees Cost7.316.055.97
Depreciation3.533.563.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.6345.6421.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.0021.867.45
Other Income1.630.612.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.6322.4810.39
Interest0.630.390.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.0022.089.52
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax14.0022.089.52
Tax3.266.263.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7415.825.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7415.825.72
Equity Share Capital18.0818.0818.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.948.753.16
Diluted EPS5.948.753.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.948.753.16
Diluted EPS5.948.753.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Assoc Alcohol #Associated Alcohol and Breweries #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results

