Assoc Alcohol Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 116.13 crore, up 49.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.13 crore in March 2019 up 49.26% from Rs. 77.80 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.72 crore in March 2019 up 23.19% from Rs. 4.64 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.59 crore in March 2019 up 18.69% from Rs. 11.45 crore in March 2018.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has increased to Rs. 3.16 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.57 in March 2018.

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 226.40 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -3.41% returns over the last 6 months and -45.43% over the last 12 months.