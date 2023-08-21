English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Assoc Alcohol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 156.35 crore, down 15.16% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Alcohol and Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 156.35 crore in June 2023 down 15.16% from Rs. 184.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.35 crore in June 2023 down 7.9% from Rs. 13.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2023 down 6.37% from Rs. 21.97 crore in June 2022.

    Assoc Alcohol EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.42 in June 2022.

    Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 435.55 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.44% over the last 12 months.

    Associated Alcohol and Breweries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations156.35184.79184.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations156.35184.79184.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials84.3996.8395.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.647.315.51
    Power & Fuel16.7719.82--
    Employees Cost9.139.258.54
    Depreciation3.343.233.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.2136.8853.35
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1511.4716.52
    Other Income2.081.931.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.2313.4118.28
    Interest0.560.540.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.6812.8718.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.6812.8718.04
    Tax4.333.074.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.359.8013.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.359.8013.41
    Equity Share Capital18.0818.0818.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.835.427.42
    Diluted EPS6.835.427.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.835.427.42
    Diluted EPS6.835.427.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Assoc Alcohol #Associated Alcohol and Breweries #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 21, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!