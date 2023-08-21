Assoc Alcohol Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 156.35 crore, down 15.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.35 crore in June 2023 down 15.16% from Rs. 184.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.35 crore in June 2023 down 7.9% from Rs. 13.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.57 crore in June 2023 down 6.37% from Rs. 21.97 crore in June 2022.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.42 in June 2022.

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 435.55 on August 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.44% over the last 12 months.