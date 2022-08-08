Assoc Alcohol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.30 crore, up 129.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.30 crore in June 2022 up 129.45% from Rs. 80.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.41 crore in June 2022 up 32.12% from Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.97 crore in June 2022 up 26.34% from Rs. 17.39 crore in June 2021.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.61 in June 2021.

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 455.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.