Assoc Alcohol Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 184.30 crore, up 129.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Alcohol and Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 184.30 crore in June 2022 up 129.45% from Rs. 80.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.41 crore in June 2022 up 32.12% from Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.97 crore in June 2022 up 26.34% from Rs. 17.39 crore in June 2021.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has increased to Rs. 7.42 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.61 in June 2021.

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 455.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.90% returns over the last 6 months and -3.04% over the last 12 months.

Associated Alcohol and Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 184.30 148.02 80.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 184.30 148.02 80.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 95.10 73.73 33.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.58 0.25 0.16
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.51 -2.11 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- 18.20 --
Employees Cost 8.54 8.12 7.47
Depreciation 3.69 3.75 3.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.35 30.51 23.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.52 15.58 12.11
Other Income 1.77 4.74 1.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.28 20.32 13.87
Interest 0.24 0.37 0.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.04 19.95 13.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.04 19.95 13.61
Tax 4.63 4.80 3.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.41 15.15 10.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.41 15.15 10.15
Equity Share Capital 18.08 18.08 18.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.42 8.38 5.61
Diluted EPS 7.42 8.38 5.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.42 8.38 5.61
Diluted EPS 7.42 8.38 5.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 8, 2022
