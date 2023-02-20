Assoc Alcohol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.09 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.09 crore in December 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 164.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.81 crore in December 2022 down 49.13% from Rs. 21.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2022 down 41.81% from Rs. 32.07 crore in December 2021.