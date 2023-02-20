Assoc Alcohol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.09 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.09 crore in December 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 164.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.81 crore in December 2022 down 49.13% from Rs. 21.24 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2022 down 41.81% from Rs. 32.07 crore in December 2021.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.75 in December 2021.

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 386.65 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.78% returns over the last 6 months and -12.28% over the last 12 months.