    Assoc Alcohol Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 185.09 crore, up 12.5% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Alcohol and Breweries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 185.09 crore in December 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 164.52 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.81 crore in December 2022 down 49.13% from Rs. 21.24 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.66 crore in December 2022 down 41.81% from Rs. 32.07 crore in December 2021.

    Assoc Alcohol EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.98 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.75 in December 2021.

    Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 386.65 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.78% returns over the last 6 months and -12.28% over the last 12 months.

    Associated Alcohol and Breweries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations185.09146.59164.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations185.09146.59164.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.3988.7174.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.39--0.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.96-16.116.09
    Power & Fuel22.5719.6718.15
    Employees Cost9.088.498.35
    Depreciation3.753.713.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses41.9935.0030.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.877.1223.33
    Other Income2.043.185.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.9110.3028.55
    Interest0.370.270.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.5410.0328.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.5410.0328.39
    Tax3.742.497.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.817.5421.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.817.5421.24
    Equity Share Capital18.0818.0818.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.984.1711.75
    Diluted EPS5.984.1711.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.984.1711.75
    Diluted EPS5.984.1711.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

