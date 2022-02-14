Assoc Alcohol Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 164.52 crore, up 2.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 164.52 crore in December 2021 up 2.07% from Rs. 161.18 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.24 crore in December 2021 down 14.82% from Rs. 24.94 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.07 crore in December 2021 down 14% from Rs. 37.29 crore in December 2020.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.75 in December 2021 from Rs. 13.79 in December 2020.

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 478.05 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.29% returns over the last 6 months and 29.99% over the last 12 months.