MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Assoc Alcohol Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 161.18 crore, up 10.82% Y-o-Y

February 15, 2021 / 01:37 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Associated Alcohol and Breweries are:

Net Sales at Rs 161.18 crore in December 2020 up 10.82% from Rs. 145.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.94 crore in December 2020 up 57.62% from Rs. 15.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.29 crore in December 2020 up 43.2% from Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2019.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has increased to Rs. 13.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.75 in December 2019.

Close

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 363.75 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.99% returns over the last 6 months

Associated Alcohol and Breweries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations161.18103.35145.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations161.18103.35145.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials61.9841.0973.47
Purchase of Traded Goods0.270.240.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.69-0.31-5.49
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.876.806.05
Depreciation3.553.563.56
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses54.3634.9645.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.4417.0321.86
Other Income1.290.950.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.7417.9722.48
Interest0.300.290.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.4417.6822.08
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.4417.6822.08
Tax8.504.516.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.9413.1715.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.9413.1715.82
Equity Share Capital18.0818.0818.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.797.288.75
Diluted EPS13.797.288.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS13.797.288.75
Diluted EPS13.797.288.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Assoc Alcohol #Associated Alcohol and Breweries #Breweries & Distilleries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 15, 2021 01:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

Coronavirus Essential | India's active COVID cases tally falls to 1.36 lakh; vaccines worth Rs 338 crore exported so far, says Piyush Goyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.