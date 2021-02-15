Assoc Alcohol Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 161.18 crore, up 10.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 161.18 crore in December 2020 up 10.82% from Rs. 145.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.94 crore in December 2020 up 57.62% from Rs. 15.82 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.29 crore in December 2020 up 43.2% from Rs. 26.04 crore in December 2019.

Assoc Alcohol EPS has increased to Rs. 13.79 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.75 in December 2019.

Assoc Alcohol shares closed at 363.75 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.99% returns over the last 6 months