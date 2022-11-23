AS&SBL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 20.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in September 2022 up 20.11% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2022 up 458.73% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2022 up 245.45% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

AS&SBL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

AS&SBL shares closed at 6.28 on May 11, 2022 (BSE)