AS&SBL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 21.96% Y-o-Y

Jun 07, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 21.96% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 603.47% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 104.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

AS&SBL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

AS&SBL shares closed at 6.28 on May 11, 2022 (BSE)

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 0.14 0.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 0.14 0.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.12
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.09 0.08 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.03 0.04
Other Income 0.42 0.03 0.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.42 0.00 0.20
Interest -- -- -0.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.42 0.00 0.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.42 0.00 0.21
Tax 0.06 0.01 0.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.37 -0.01 0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.37 -0.01 0.05
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 -0.03 0.17
Diluted EPS 1.22 -0.03 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.22 -0.03 0.17
Diluted EPS 1.22 -0.03 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 7, 2022 09:33 am
