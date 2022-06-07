AS&SBL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 21.96% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 21.96% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 603.47% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 104.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.
AS&SBL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.
|Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|0.14
|0.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|0.14
|0.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.04
|Other Income
|0.42
|0.03
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.00
|0.20
|Interest
|--
|--
|-0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.42
|0.00
|0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.42
|0.00
|0.21
|Tax
|0.06
|0.01
|0.16
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.37
|-0.01
|0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.37
|-0.01
|0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|-0.03
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.22
|-0.03
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.22
|-0.03
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|1.22
|-0.03
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
