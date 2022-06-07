AS&SBL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 21.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in March 2022 down 21.96% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 up 603.47% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022 up 104.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

AS&SBL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in March 2021.

AS&SBL shares closed at 6.28 on May 11, 2022 (BSE)