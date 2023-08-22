English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    AS&SBL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 176.91% Y-o-Y

    August 22, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 176.91% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 436.81% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

    AS&SBL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

    AS&SBL shares closed at 11.19 on August 16, 2023 (BSE)

    Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.28-0.280.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.28-0.280.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.100.140.09
    Depreciation0.010.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.250.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.09-0.68-0.16
    Other Income0.030.350.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.330.05
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.06-0.330.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.06-0.330.05
    Tax-0.24-0.020.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.19-0.310.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.19-0.310.03
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.62-1.030.12
    Diluted EPS0.62-1.030.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.62-1.030.12
    Diluted EPS0.62-1.030.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt #AS&SBL #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 22, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!