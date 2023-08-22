AS&SBL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, up 176.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in June 2023 up 176.91% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2023 up 436.81% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

AS&SBL EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

AS&SBL shares closed at 11.19 on August 16, 2023 (BSE)