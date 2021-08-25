AS&SBL Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, down 43.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2021 down 43.42% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2021 down 98.64% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2021 down 72.22% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2020.

AS&SBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2020.

AS&SBL shares closed at 6.27 on August 16, 2021 (BSE)