AS&SBL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 330.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 330.34% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 6898.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 up 6200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.
AS&SBL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.
AS&SBL shares closed at 6.91 on January 24, 2023 (BSE)
|
|Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.60
|0.33
|0.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.60
|0.33
|0.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.08
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.13
|0.14
|0.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.10
|-0.03
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.27
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.62
|0.37
|0.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|0.37
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|0.37
|0.00
|Tax
|0.08
|0.09
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.54
|0.28
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.54
|0.28
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|0.94
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|0.94
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.79
|0.94
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|1.79
|0.94
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited