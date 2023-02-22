 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AS&SBL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 330.34% Y-o-Y

Feb 22, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 330.34% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 6898.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 up 6200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.60 0.33 0.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.60 0.33 0.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.08 0.09
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.13 0.14 0.08
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.38 0.10 -0.03
Other Income 0.24 0.27 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.62 0.37 0.00
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.62 0.37 0.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.62 0.37 0.00
Tax 0.08 0.09 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.54 0.28 -0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.54 0.28 -0.01
Equity Share Capital 3.00 3.00 3.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 0.94 -0.03
Diluted EPS 1.79 0.94 -0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.79 0.94 -0.03
Diluted EPS 1.79 0.94 -0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
