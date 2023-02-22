AS&SBL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 330.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 330.34% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 6898.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 up 6200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.