    AS&SBL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 330.34% Y-o-Y

    February 22, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in December 2022 up 330.34% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 6898.73% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2022 up 6200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021.

    AS&SBL EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

    AS&SBL shares closed at 6.91 on January 24, 2023 (BSE)

    Aryan Share & Stock Brokers Lt
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.600.330.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.600.330.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.080.09
    Depreciation0.010.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.140.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.380.10-0.03
    Other Income0.240.270.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.620.370.00
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.620.370.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.620.370.00
    Tax0.080.090.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.540.28-0.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.540.28-0.01
    Equity Share Capital3.003.003.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.790.94-0.03
    Diluted EPS1.790.94-0.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.790.94-0.03
    Diluted EPS1.790.94-0.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Feb 22, 2023 09:11 am