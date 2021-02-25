AS&SBL Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore, up 0.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.41 crore in December 2020 up 0.98% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 up 1.65% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2020 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

AS&SBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.10 in December 2019.

AS&SBL shares closed at 6.30 on February 19, 2021 (BSE)