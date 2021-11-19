Assam Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 15.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in September 2021 up 15.67% from Rs. 1.16 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021 down 35.75% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021 down 44.26% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2020.

Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.62 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.52 in September 2020.

Assam shares closed at 654.00 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 110.05% returns over the last 6 months