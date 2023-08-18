Assam Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 81.35% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.91 2.01 1.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.91 2.01 1.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.65 0.87 0.39 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 -0.03 -0.13 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.12 0.12 0.12 Depreciation 0.03 0.04 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.48 0.58 0.53 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 0.42 0.11 Other Income 0.04 -0.02 -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.60 0.40 0.11 Interest 0.04 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.55 0.40 0.11 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.55 0.40 0.11 Tax 0.60 -0.43 0.03 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 0.83 0.08 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 0.83 0.08 Equity Share Capital 1.44 1.44 1.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 5.75 0.55 Diluted EPS -0.33 5.75 0.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 5.75 0.55 Diluted EPS -0.33 5.75 0.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited