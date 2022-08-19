Assam Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, up 16.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2022 up 16.45% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 91.13% from Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 down 87.5% from Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021.

Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in June 2021.

Assam shares closed at 340.00 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.88% returns over the last 6 months and -49.69% over the last 12 months.