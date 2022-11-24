Assam Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 1.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in September 2022 down 1.56% from Rs. 1.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2022 up 117.78% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in September 2022 up 73.53% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 3.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.62 in September 2021.

Assam shares closed at 326.60 on November 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -26.13% returns over the last 6 months and -50.06% over the last 12 months.