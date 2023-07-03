Assam Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 0.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2023 up 0.39% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 35.86% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 82.14% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022.

Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.93 in March 2022.

Assam shares closed at 310.60 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months