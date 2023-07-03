English
    Assam Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, up 0.39% Y-o-Y

    July 03, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Assam Entrade Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2023 up 0.39% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2023 down 35.86% from Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2023 down 82.14% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022.

    Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.44 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.93 in March 2022.

    Assam shares closed at 310.60 on June 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.10% returns over the last 6 months

    Assam Entrade Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.011.432.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.011.432.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.870.620.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.16-0.150.49
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.120.13
    Depreciation0.040.040.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.580.660.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.230.140.02
    Other Income-0.020.191.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.210.321.30
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.210.321.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.210.321.30
    Tax-0.430.060.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.640.261.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.640.261.00
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.640.261.00
    Equity Share Capital1.441.441.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.441.826.93
    Diluted EPS4.441.826.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.441.826.93
    Diluted EPS4.441.826.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Assam #Assam Entrade Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 3, 2023 10:08 am