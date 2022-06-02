Assam Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 14.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2022 up 14.32% from Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022 up 2617.93% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022 up 4766.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.

Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 6.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2021.

Assam shares closed at 400.05 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.83% returns over the last 6 months and -5.67% over the last 12 months.