Assam Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 27.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in March 2021 down 27.79% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 104.33% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 102.94% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2020.

Assam shares closed at 901.30 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1,101.73% returns over the last 6 months and 727.64% over the last 12 months.