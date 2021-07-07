Assam Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore, down 27.79% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:18 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Assam Entrade Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.75 crore in March 2021 down 27.79% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 down 104.33% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021 down 102.94% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2020.
Assam shares closed at 901.30 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1,101.73% returns over the last 6 months and 727.64% over the last 12 months.
|Assam Entrade Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.75
|1.08
|2.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.75
|1.08
|2.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.96
|0.30
|0.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.28
|-0.02
|1.62
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.15
|0.62
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.66
|0.23
|1.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.41
|-1.44
|Other Income
|0.29
|0.16
|2.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.56
|1.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.56
|0.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.56
|0.97
|Tax
|0.01
|0.16
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.41
|0.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.41
|0.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.04
|0.41
|0.91
|Equity Share Capital
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|2.83
|6.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|2.83
|6.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|2.83
|6.35
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|2.83
|6.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited