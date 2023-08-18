Assam Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 81.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in June 2023 up 81.28% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 160.66% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2023 up 320% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

Assam shares closed at 358.80 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.67% returns over the last 6 months