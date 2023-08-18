English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Indian Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Assam Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore, up 81.28% Y-o-Y

    August 18, 2023 / 01:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Assam Entrade Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.91 crore in June 2023 up 81.28% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 160.66% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2023 up 320% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    Assam shares closed at 358.80 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 15.67% returns over the last 6 months

    Assam Entrade Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.912.011.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.912.011.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.650.870.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.100.16-0.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.120.12
    Depreciation0.030.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.480.580.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.550.230.11
    Other Income0.04-0.020.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.600.210.11
    Interest0.040.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.550.210.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.550.210.11
    Tax0.60-0.430.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.050.640.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.050.640.08
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.050.640.08
    Equity Share Capital1.441.441.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.334.440.55
    Diluted EPS-0.334.440.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.334.440.55
    Diluted EPS-0.334.440.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Assam #Assam Entrade Limited #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 18, 2023 01:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!