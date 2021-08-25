Assam Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore, up 6.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.91 crore in June 2021 up 6.22% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.90 crore in June 2021 up 32.17% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.20 crore in June 2021 up 17.65% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2020.

Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 6.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.73 in June 2020.

Assam shares closed at 448.45 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 471.27% returns over the last 12 months.