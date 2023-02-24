Assam Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 9.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 9.7% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 135.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.