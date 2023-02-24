English
    Assam Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 9.7% Y-o-Y

    February 24, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Assam Entrade Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 9.7% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 135.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

    Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2021.

    Assam shares closed at 310.20 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.29% returns over the last 12 months.

    Assam Entrade Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.431.321.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.431.321.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.620.520.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.15-0.20-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.120.11
    Depreciation0.040.040.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.660.680.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.160.15
    Other Income0.190.390.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.320.550.15
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.320.550.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.320.550.15
    Tax0.060.040.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.260.510.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.260.510.11
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.260.510.11
    Equity Share Capital1.441.441.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.823.530.78
    Diluted EPS1.823.530.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.823.530.78
    Diluted EPS1.823.530.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

