Assam Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore, down 9.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 9.7% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 up 135.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 up 33.33% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021.

Assam EPS has increased to Rs. 1.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.78 in December 2021.

Assam shares closed at 310.20 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.29% returns over the last 12 months.