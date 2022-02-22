Assam Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore, up 47.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.58 crore in December 2021 up 47.07% from Rs. 1.08 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 72.74% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2021 down 51.79% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2020.

Assam EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.83 in December 2020.

Assam shares closed at 421.00 on February 18, 2022 (BSE)