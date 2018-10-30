Aspira Pathlab Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 104.17% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in September 2018 up 104.17% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2018 up 10.23% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2018 up 20.83% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2017.
Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 18.70 on July 24, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.00
|1.48
|0.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.00
|1.48
|0.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.36
|0.45
|0.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|0.08
|Employees Cost
|1.09
|1.04
|0.81
|Depreciation
|0.31
|0.29
|0.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.36
|0.84
|0.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.12
|-1.15
|-1.35
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.07
|-1.10
|-1.29
|Interest
|0.26
|0.28
|0.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.33
|-1.38
|-1.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.33
|-1.38
|-1.48
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.33
|-1.38
|-1.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.33
|-1.38
|-1.48
|Equity Share Capital
|8.19
|5.19
|5.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|-2.65
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|-2.65
|-2.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.62
|-2.65
|-2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|-2.65
|-2.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited