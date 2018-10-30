Aspira Pathlab Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 104.17% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in September 2018 up 104.17% from Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2018 up 10.23% from Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in September 2018 up 20.83% from Rs. 0.96 crore in September 2017.

Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 18.70 on July 24, 2018 (BSE)