    Aspira Pathlab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore, down 37.35% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore in March 2023 down 37.35% from Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 117.97% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 89.57% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

    Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 31.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and -42.06% over the last 12 months.

    Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.414.375.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.414.375.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.580.690.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.401.521.29
    Depreciation0.380.390.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.291.341.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.240.431.56
    Other Income0.070.120.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.160.541.60
    Interest0.100.100.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.260.441.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.260.441.44
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.260.441.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.260.441.44
    Equity Share Capital10.2910.2910.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.431.52
    Diluted EPS-0.250.431.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.250.431.52
    Diluted EPS-0.250.431.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

