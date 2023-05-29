Aspira Pathlab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore, down 37.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore in March 2023 down 37.35% from Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 117.97% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 89.57% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.

Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 31.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and -42.06% over the last 12 months.