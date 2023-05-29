Aspira Pathlab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore, down 37.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.41 crore in March 2023 down 37.35% from Rs. 5.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 117.97% from Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 89.57% from Rs. 2.11 crore in March 2022.
Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 31.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and -42.06% over the last 12 months.
|Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.41
|4.37
|5.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.41
|4.37
|5.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.58
|0.69
|0.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.40
|1.52
|1.29
|Depreciation
|0.38
|0.39
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.29
|1.34
|1.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.43
|1.56
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.12
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.54
|1.60
|Interest
|0.10
|0.10
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.26
|0.44
|1.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.26
|0.44
|1.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|0.44
|1.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|0.44
|1.44
|Equity Share Capital
|10.29
|10.29
|10.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.43
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.43
|1.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.43
|1.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.43
|1.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited