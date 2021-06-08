Aspira Pathlab Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore, up 109.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.12 crore in March 2021 up 109.42% from Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2021 up 132.56% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2021 up 250.77% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2020.

Aspira Pathlab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.42 in March 2020.

Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 29.90 on May 10, 2021 (BSE)