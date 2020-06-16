Aspira Pathlab Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 5.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in March 2020 down 5.25% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2020 down 5.73% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2020 up 2.99% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019.

Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 38.30 on March 16, 2020 (BSE)