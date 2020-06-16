App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 09:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aspira Pathlab Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore, down 5.25% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.97 crore in March 2020 down 5.25% from Rs. 2.08 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2020 down 5.73% from Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2020 up 2.99% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2019.

Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 38.30 on March 16, 2020 (BSE)

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1.972.222.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.972.222.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.490.530.72
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.371.271.19
Depreciation0.420.430.32
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.840.810.92
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.14-0.81-1.06
Other Income0.070.070.08
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.07-0.74-0.99
Interest0.250.280.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.32-1.02-1.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-1.32-1.02-1.24
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.32-1.02-1.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.32-1.02-1.24
Equity Share Capital9.299.298.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.42-1.10-1.52
Diluted EPS-1.53-1.18-1.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.42-1.10-1.52
Diluted EPS-1.53-1.18-1.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on Jun 16, 2020 09:16 am

tags #Aspira Pathlab #Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results

