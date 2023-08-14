English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aspira Pathlab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore, down 12.24% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore in June 2023 down 12.24% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 down 150.96% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 195.83% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 27.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.01% returns over the last 6 months and -46.67% over the last 12 months.

    Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.603.412.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.603.412.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.510.580.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.311.401.32
    Depreciation0.390.380.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.111.290.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.72-0.24-0.24
    Other Income0.100.070.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.62-0.16-0.18
    Interest0.100.100.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.72-0.26-0.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.72-0.26-0.29
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.72-0.26-0.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.72-0.26-0.29
    Equity Share Capital10.2910.2910.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-0.25-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.70-0.25-0.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.70-0.25-0.28
    Diluted EPS-0.70-0.25-0.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aspira Pathlab #Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!