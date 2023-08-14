Aspira Pathlab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore, down 12.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.60 crore in June 2023 down 12.24% from Rs. 2.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2023 down 150.96% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2023 down 195.83% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 27.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -35.01% returns over the last 6 months and -46.67% over the last 12 months.