Aspira Pathlab Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 49.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in June 2022 down 49.57% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 down 114.24% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 90.2% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.
Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 51.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 34.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.97
|5.44
|5.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.97
|5.44
|5.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.53
|0.81
|0.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.32
|1.29
|1.15
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.51
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.94
|1.27
|1.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|1.56
|2.05
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.04
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|1.60
|2.07
|Interest
|0.11
|0.15
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.29
|1.44
|2.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.29
|1.44
|2.00
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.29
|1.44
|2.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.29
|1.44
|2.00
|Equity Share Capital
|10.29
|10.29
|10.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|1.52
|1.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|1.52
|1.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|1.52
|1.95
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|1.52
|1.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited