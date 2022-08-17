Aspira Pathlab Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 49.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in June 2022 down 49.57% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 down 114.24% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 90.2% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.

Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 51.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 34.21% over the last 12 months.