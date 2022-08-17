 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Aspira Pathlab Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 49.57% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in June 2022 down 49.57% from Rs. 5.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2022 down 114.24% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 90.2% from Rs. 2.45 crore in June 2021.

Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 51.00 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -40.00% returns over the last 6 months and 34.21% over the last 12 months.

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.97 5.44 5.88
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.97 5.44 5.88
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.53 0.81 0.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.32 1.29 1.15
Depreciation 0.42 0.51 0.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.94 1.27 1.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 1.56 2.05
Other Income 0.06 0.04 0.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 1.60 2.07
Interest 0.11 0.15 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.29 1.44 2.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.29 1.44 2.00
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.29 1.44 2.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.29 1.44 2.00
Equity Share Capital 10.29 10.29 10.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 1.52 1.95
Diluted EPS -0.28 1.52 1.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 1.52 1.95
Diluted EPS -0.28 1.52 1.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aspira Pathlab #Aspira Pathlab &amp; Diagnostics #Earnings First-Cut #Hospitals & Medical Services #Results
first published: Aug 17, 2022 01:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.