Aspira Pathlab Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, up 28.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in June 2019 up 28.46% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2019 up 23.96% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2019 up 50.62% from Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2018.
Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 34.80 on May 06, 2019 (BSE)
|Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.90
|2.08
|1.48
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.90
|2.08
|1.48
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.53
|0.72
|0.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.11
|1.19
|1.04
|Depreciation
|0.40
|0.32
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.74
|0.92
|0.84
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.87
|-1.06
|-1.15
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.80
|-0.99
|-1.10
|Interest
|0.25
|0.26
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.05
|-1.24
|-1.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.05
|-1.24
|-1.38
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.05
|-1.24
|-1.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.05
|-1.24
|-1.38
|Equity Share Capital
|8.19
|8.19
|5.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|-1.52
|-2.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|-1.78
|-2.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|-1.52
|-2.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|-1.78
|-2.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited