Aspira Pathlab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore, down 7.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.37 crore in December 2022 down 7.51% from Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2022 down 49.3% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 down 29.55% from Rs. 1.32 crore in December 2021.