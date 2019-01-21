Aspira Pathlab Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore, up 64.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.08 crore in December 2018 up 64.93% from Rs. 1.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2018 up 8.28% from Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2018 up 1.3% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2017.

Aspira Pathlab shares closed at 18.70 on July 24, 2018 (BSE)