English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Only 1 days to go ! Only 1 days to go ! Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aspinwall Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.81 crore, up 36.69% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspinwall and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.81 crore in September 2022 up 36.69% from Rs. 55.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2022 up 141.67% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.38 crore in September 2022 up 74.32% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.

    Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in September 2021.

    Close

    Aspinwall shares closed at 230.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.99% returns over the last 6 months and 29.14% over the last 12 months.

    Aspinwall and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.8185.8455.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.8185.8455.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.6214.2710.67
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.181.72--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.0812.148.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.6012.9110.56
    Depreciation1.071.030.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.160.16--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses40.2035.3324.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.228.281.27
    Other Income1.091.011.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.319.292.75
    Interest0.290.590.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.028.701.86
    Exceptional Items--10.08--
    P/L Before Tax5.0218.781.86
    Tax0.962.610.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.0616.171.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.0616.171.68
    Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.1920.682.15
    Diluted EPS5.1920.682.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.1920.682.15
    Diluted EPS5.1920.682.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aspinwall #Aspinwall and Company #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:10 pm