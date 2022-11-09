Aspinwall Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.81 crore, up 36.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.81 crore in September 2022 up 36.69% from Rs. 55.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2022 up 141.67% from Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.38 crore in September 2022 up 74.32% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.

Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in September 2021.

Aspinwall shares closed at 230.65 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.99% returns over the last 6 months and 29.14% over the last 12 months.