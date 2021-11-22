Aspinwall Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.46 crore, down 2.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.46 crore in September 2021 down 2.6% from Rs. 56.94 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in September 2021 down 13.85% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021 down 20.09% from Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2020.

Aspinwall EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.15 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.49 in September 2020.

Aspinwall shares closed at 158.75 on November 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given -25.57% returns over the last 6 months and 31.52% over the last 12 months.