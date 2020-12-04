Aspinwall Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore in September 2020 down 1.21% from Rs. 57.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2020 up 378.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2020 up 344.66% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2019.

Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 2.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in September 2019.

Aspinwall shares closed at 128.80 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.44% returns over the last 6 months and -8.00% over the last 12 months.