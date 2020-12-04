PlusFinancial Times
Aspinwall Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore, down 1.21% Y-o-Y

Dec 4, 2020 / 09:00 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspinwall and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 56.94 crore in September 2020 down 1.21% from Rs. 57.64 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2020 up 378.57% from Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2020 up 344.66% from Rs. 1.03 crore in September 2019.

Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 2.49 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in September 2019.

Aspinwall shares closed at 128.80 on December 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 24.44% returns over the last 6 months and -8.00% over the last 12 months.

Aspinwall and Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations56.9438.8957.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations56.9438.8957.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials11.683.849.06
Purchase of Traded Goods8.040.086.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.575.526.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.838.829.32
Depreciation0.830.810.83
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses28.1522.6627.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.98-2.84-1.27
Other Income1.771.231.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.75-1.610.20
Interest1.101.351.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.65-2.96-1.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.65-2.96-1.04
Tax0.70-0.65-0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.95-2.31-0.70
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.95-2.31-0.70
Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.49-2.95-0.90
Diluted EPS2.49-2.95-0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.49-2.95-0.90
Diluted EPS2.49-2.95-0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Aspinwall #Aspinwall and Company #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Dec 4, 2020 09:00 am

