Aspinwall Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore, down 11.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore in March 2023 down 11.48% from Rs. 71.93 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 84.03% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2023 down 41.64% from Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2022.

Aspinwall EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.09 in March 2022.

Aspinwall shares closed at 235.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.23% returns over the last 6 months and 32.13% over the last 12 months.