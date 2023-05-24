English
    Aspinwall Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore, down 11.48% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspinwall and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.67 crore in March 2023 down 11.48% from Rs. 71.93 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 down 84.03% from Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2023 down 41.64% from Rs. 6.94 crore in March 2022.

    Aspinwall EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.97 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.09 in March 2022.

    Aspinwall shares closed at 235.20 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.23% returns over the last 6 months and 32.13% over the last 12 months.

    Aspinwall and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.6763.5371.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.6763.5371.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.6223.7731.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.642.76--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.89-6.70-12.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.6911.7012.24
    Depreciation1.291.080.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies-0.25---0.12
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.9227.9434.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.652.984.97
    Other Income2.111.710.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.764.695.95
    Interest0.250.500.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.514.195.85
    Exceptional Items-0.50----
    P/L Before Tax2.014.195.85
    Tax1.251.241.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.762.954.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.762.954.76
    Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.973.776.09
    Diluted EPS0.973.776.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.973.776.09
    Diluted EPS0.973.776.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

