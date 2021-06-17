Aspinwall Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 76.57 crore, up 8.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.57 crore in March 2021 up 8.35% from Rs. 70.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.63 crore in March 2021 up 34.87% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2021 up 26.07% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2020.

Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 3.36 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.49 in March 2020.

Aspinwall shares closed at 220.70 on June 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.70% returns over the last 6 months and 117.76% over the last 12 months.