English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Aspinwall Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 70.94 crore, down 17.36% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspinwall and Company are:Net Sales at Rs 70.94 crore in June 2023 down 17.36% from Rs. 85.84 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.43 crore in June 2023 down 91.16% from Rs. 16.17 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2023 down 73.55% from Rs. 10.32 crore in June 2022.
    Aspinwall EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.83 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.68 in June 2022.Aspinwall shares closed at 242.75 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.04% returns over the last 6 months and 9.89% over the last 12 months.
    Aspinwall and Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations70.9463.6785.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations70.9463.6785.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.0222.6214.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.075.641.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.56-5.8912.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.0410.6912.91
    Depreciation1.121.291.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.75-0.250.16
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.7828.9235.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.400.658.28
    Other Income3.012.111.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.612.769.29
    Interest-0.120.250.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.732.518.70
    Exceptional Items---0.5010.08
    P/L Before Tax1.732.0118.78
    Tax0.301.252.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.430.7616.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.430.7616.17
    Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.830.9720.68
    Diluted EPS1.830.9720.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.830.9720.68
    Diluted EPS1.830.9720.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Aspinwall #Aspinwall and Company #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!