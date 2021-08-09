Aspinwall Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.30 crore, up 34.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.30 crore in June 2021 up 34.48% from Rs. 38.89 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 102.6% from Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2021 up 351.25% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2020.

Aspinwall EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.95 in June 2020.

Aspinwall shares closed at 214.35 on August 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 27.55% returns over the last 6 months and 63.56% over the last 12 months.