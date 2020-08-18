Aspinwall Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore, down 29.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspinwall and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore in June 2020 down 29.75% from Rs. 55.36 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2020 up 18.95% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2020 up 44.83% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2019.
Aspinwall shares closed at 159.25 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.57% returns over the last 6 months and 17.18% over the last 12 months.
|Aspinwall and Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|38.89
|70.67
|55.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|38.89
|70.67
|55.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.84
|30.77
|14.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.08
|0.71
|3.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.52
|-0.28
|8.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.82
|7.82
|9.31
|Depreciation
|0.81
|0.82
|0.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.66
|31.99
|22.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.84
|-1.16
|-4.12
|Other Income
|1.23
|4.56
|1.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.61
|3.40
|-2.26
|Interest
|1.35
|1.19
|1.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.96
|2.21
|-3.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.96
|2.21
|-3.62
|Tax
|-0.65
|0.26
|-0.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.31
|1.95
|-2.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.31
|1.95
|-2.85
|Equity Share Capital
|7.82
|7.82
|7.82
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.95
|2.49
|-3.64
|Diluted EPS
|-2.95
|2.49
|-3.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.95
|2.49
|-3.64
|Diluted EPS
|-2.95
|2.49
|-3.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am