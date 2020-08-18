172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|aspinwall-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-38-89-crore-down-29-75-y-o-y-5721091.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aspinwall Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore, down 29.75% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aspinwall and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore in June 2020 down 29.75% from Rs. 55.36 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2020 up 18.95% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2020 up 44.83% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2019.

Aspinwall shares closed at 159.25 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.57% returns over the last 6 months and 17.18% over the last 12 months.

Aspinwall and Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations38.8970.6755.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations38.8970.6755.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.8430.7714.69
Purchase of Traded Goods0.080.713.34
Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.52-0.288.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost8.827.829.31
Depreciation0.810.820.81
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses22.6631.9922.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.84-1.16-4.12
Other Income1.234.561.86
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.613.40-2.26
Interest1.351.191.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.962.21-3.62
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-2.962.21-3.62
Tax-0.650.26-0.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.311.95-2.85
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.311.95-2.85
Equity Share Capital7.827.827.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.952.49-3.64
Diluted EPS-2.952.49-3.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.952.49-3.64
Diluted EPS-2.952.49-3.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Aspinwall #Aspinwall and Company #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results

