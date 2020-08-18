Aspinwall Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore, down 29.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.89 crore in June 2020 down 29.75% from Rs. 55.36 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2020 up 18.95% from Rs. 2.85 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2020 up 44.83% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2019.

Aspinwall shares closed at 159.25 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.57% returns over the last 6 months and 17.18% over the last 12 months.