Aspinwall standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 69.24 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 69.24 70.87 60.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 69.24 70.87 60.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 28.73 35.79 16.15 Purchase of Traded Goods 2.14 1.55 0.18 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.12 -11.65 -2.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.36 8.58 8.63 Depreciation 0.61 0.67 0.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 33.69 32.79 30.97 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.17 3.14 6.42 Other Income 1.79 0.38 2.20 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.38 3.52 8.62 Interest 1.48 1.06 0.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.86 2.46 7.82 Exceptional Items -- -3.10 -- P/L Before Tax -1.86 -0.64 7.82 Tax -0.50 0.33 2.68 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.36 -0.97 5.14 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.36 -0.97 5.14 Equity Share Capital 7.82 7.82 7.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.74 -1.24 6.57 Diluted EPS -1.74 -1.24 6.57 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.74 -1.24 6.57 Diluted EPS -1.74 -1.24 6.57 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited